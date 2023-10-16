U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Hladik, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, prepares to load an inert AIM-9X to an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 13, 2023. RAGE competitions showcase the wing’s lethal combat capabilities and prove Agile Combat Employment effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 02:57
|Photo ID:
|8074970
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-FG548-1101
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT