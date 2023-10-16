Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition [Image 6 of 9]

    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition

    ITALY

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Hladik, 510th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, prepares to load an inert AIM-9X to an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct 13, 2023. RAGE competitions showcase the wing’s lethal combat capabilities and prove Agile Combat Employment effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.17.2023 02:57
    Photo ID: 8074970
    VIRIN: 231013-F-FG548-1101
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition
    RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f16
    weapons
    muns
    Agile combat employment
    multi capable airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT