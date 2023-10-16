RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assemble a .50-caliber gun system on an HH-60 Pave Hawk during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 13, 2023. Two combat rescue weapons crews competed head-to-head to test their ability to communicate, coordinate and execute the mission under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley) (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.17.2023 Location: IT