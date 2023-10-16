RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron load an inert GBU-38 onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 13, 2023. The 510th FGS showcased the skills of multi-capable Airmen by loading a GBU-38 and an AIM-9X during the RAGE competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)
