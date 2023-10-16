RAGE: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition

An Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assembles a .50-caliber gun system for an HH-60 Pave Hawk during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 13, 2023. RAGE competitions demonstrate Airmen's ability to communicate, coordinate and execute wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

