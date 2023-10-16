2d TSB host 2023 Fall Off-site

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert, Deputy Commanding General - Support, U.S. Army V Corps, conducts a briefing on enhancing interoperability through the permanently based installation in Poznan during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade's 2023 Fall Off-Site, October 16, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The multi-day event included collaborative forums and discussions on upcoming training events and exercises, and professional development opportunities. This event allowed 2d TSB's senior leaders and staff to synchronize efforts in support of theater operations, and collaborate on the structure of the Network Enterprise Centers of 2030. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

