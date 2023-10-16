JRM Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Navy Birthday

ASAN, Guam (Oct. 13, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) military and civilian personnel gathered to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month and the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday at JRM headquarters, Oct. 13.



During the celebration, staff members enjoyed hispanic cuisine and participated in a ceremonial cake cutting with the most senior and junior Sailor.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

