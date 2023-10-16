Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Navy Birthday [Image 1 of 5]

    JRM Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Navy Birthday

    GUAM

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Oct. 13, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) military and civilian personnel gathered to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month and the U.S. Navy’s 248th Birthday at JRM headquarters, Oct. 13.

    During the celebration, staff members enjoyed hispanic cuisine and participated in a ceremonial cake cutting with the most senior and junior Sailor.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Guam
    Navy Birthday
    Hispanic Heritage
    JRM

