A backup generator at Dülmen Tower Barracks, Germany on Oct. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Oliver Giese)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|8074863
|VIRIN:
|231017-D-A0949-7713
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|744.84 KB
|Location:
|DULMEN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile battery system, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile battery system in action at Dülmen Tower Barracks
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT