EODMU-5 Simulated Night Dive Body Recovery

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct a night dive simulated body recovery during a field training exercise onboard Naval Base Guam. EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Location: SANTA RITA, GU