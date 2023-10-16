Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU-5 Simulated Night Dive Body Recovery [Image 2 of 5]

    EODMU-5 Simulated Night Dive Body Recovery

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 16, 2023) Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct a night dive simulated body recovery during a field training exercise onboard Naval Base Guam. EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
