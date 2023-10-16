Nancy Taylor, Recovery Field Office administrative assistant from the USACE Jacksonville District attends cultural awareness training at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, Oct. 16.
This work, Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Field Office hosts cultural training for incoming cadre [Image 5 of 5], by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS
