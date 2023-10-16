Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Field Office hosts cultural training for incoming cadre [Image 5 of 5]

    Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery Field Office hosts cultural training for incoming cadre

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Nancy Taylor, Recovery Field Office administrative assistant from the USACE Jacksonville District attends cultural awareness training at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Hawai‘i, Oct. 16.

    USACE
    Maui
    Kihei
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    MauiWildfires23

