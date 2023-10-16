Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor commence defueling Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

Personnel in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) connect a fuel line to merchant tanker Empire State to enable gravity defueling Oct. 16, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

