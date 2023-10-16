Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future of the force [Image 6 of 6]

    Future of the force

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Officers assigned to the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron talk with Detachment 175, Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, during a career day at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Oct. 13, 2023. AFROTC cadets were given the opportunity to speak with officers from across Oahu and ask questions about their careers and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 8074786
    VIRIN: 231013-F-GM429-1226
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Future of the force [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    USAF
    AFROTC

