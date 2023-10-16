Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future of the force [Image 5 of 6]

    Future of the force

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets assigned to Detachment 175 speak to an officer from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron during a career day at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Oct. 13, 2023. Officers from more than nine career fields visited the cadets to educate them about the diverse opportunities and missions within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 8074785
    VIRIN: 231013-F-GM429-1175
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future of the force [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future of the force
    Future of the force
    Future of the force
    Future of the force
    Future of the force
    Future of the force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF
    AFROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT