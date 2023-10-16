Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future of the force [Image 3 of 6]

    Future of the force

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Detachment 175 Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, attend a career day at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Oct. 13, 2023. Officers from across Oahu spoke to cadets and answered questions about their careers and experience in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

