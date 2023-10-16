Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future of the force [Image 1 of 6]

    Future of the force

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Justin Chen, 15th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment flight commander and Detachment 175 alumni, speaks to Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during a career day at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Oct. 13, 2023. Officers from more than nine career fields visited the cadets to educate them about the diverse opportunities and missions within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 22:20
    Photo ID: 8074781
    VIRIN: 231013-F-GM429-1027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Future of the force [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    USAF
    AFROTC

