U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, right, 374th Airlift Wing commander, greets Japanese Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 10, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense is committed to strengthening our allies and partners in the U.S.-Japan Alliance and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 22:01 Photo ID: 8074778 VIRIN: 231010-F-PJ020-1001 Resolution: 2409x2545 Size: 3.21 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Minister of Defense visits Yokota [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.