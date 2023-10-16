Japan Minister of Defense visits Yokota

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, right, 374th Airlift Wing commander, greets Japanese Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 10, 2023. The U.S. Department of Defense is committed to strengthening our allies and partners in the U.S.-Japan Alliance and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
