From right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander, bow as Japanese Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 10, 2023. Kihara has served as Japan’s Minister of Defense since September 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 22:00
|Photo ID:
|8074777
|VIRIN:
|231010-F-PJ020-1048
|Resolution:
|5025x3350
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Minister of Defense visits Yokota [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
