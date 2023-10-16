Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Minister of Defense visits Yokota [Image 1 of 2]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    From right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW commander, bow as Japanese Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 10, 2023. Kihara has served as Japan’s Minister of Defense since September 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Defense
    JASDF
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW

