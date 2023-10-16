Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AF Command Chief visits 51st FW [Image 3 of 3]

    7th AF Command Chief visits 51st FW

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force Command Chief, and SSgt Dylan Zimmermann, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron Load Crew Chief, converse at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2023. Ross visited various operational and support organizations across the 51st Fighter Wing recognizing outstanding performers while also looking for opportunities to best support warfighters across South Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    VIRIN: 231004-F-XO977-2501
