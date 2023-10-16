7th AF Command Chief visits 51st FW

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, 7th Air Force Command Chief, and SSgt Dylan Zimmermann, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron Load Crew Chief, converse at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2023. Ross visited various operational and support organizations across the 51st Fighter Wing recognizing outstanding performers while also looking for opportunities to best support warfighters across South Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

