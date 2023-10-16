Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) celebrate the Navy’s birthday in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231013-N-CV021-1108 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Mechanical Technician Fireman Apprentice Sharon Torres, from Peekskill, New York, left, and Command Master Chief Markus Gallegos, from Santa Ana, California, right, cut a cake to celebrate the Navy’s birthday aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 19:31
    Photo ID: 8074594
    VIRIN: 231013-N-CV021-1108
    Resolution: 6271x4181
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: PEEKSKILL, NY, US
    Hometown: SANTA ANA, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

