Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) celebrate the Navy’s birthday in the South China Sea

231013-N-CV021-1108 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Mechanical Technician Fireman Apprentice Sharon Torres, from Peekskill, New York, left, and Command Master Chief Markus Gallegos, from Santa Ana, California, right, cut a cake to celebrate the Navy’s birthday aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the South China Sea, Oct. 13. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

