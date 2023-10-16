Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

This photo, taken Oct. 13, 2023, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

