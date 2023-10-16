Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area [Image 9 of 11]

    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This photo, taken Oct. 13, 2023, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 17:40
    Photo ID: 8074393
    VIRIN: 231013-A-CV950-5732
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area [Image 11 of 11], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area
    Fall 2023 Scene at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Autumn
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Trout Falls
    Fort McCoy DFMWR Promotional

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT