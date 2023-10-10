Portrait of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lester Martinez-Lopez Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC) (Uncovered) (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Scott Davis) (Released) (PC-193292)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 16:18
|Photo ID:
|8074158
|VIRIN:
|231016-O-D0509-6285
|Resolution:
|725x410
|Size:
|92.44 KB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary Martinez Reflects on Life’s Work, Taking Care of People, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assistant Secretary Martinez Reflects on Life’s Work, Taking Care of People
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT