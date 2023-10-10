Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant Secretary Martinez Reflects on Life’s Work, Taking Care of People

    Assistant Secretary Martinez Reflects on Life’s Work, Taking Care of People

    FORT DETRICK, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Health Agency

    Portrait of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lester Martinez-Lopez Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC) (Uncovered) (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Scott Davis) (Released) (PC-193292)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 8074158
    VIRIN: 231016-O-D0509-6285
    Resolution: 725x410
    Size: 92.44 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary Martinez Reflects on Life’s Work, Taking Care of People, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Assistant Secretary Martinez Reflects on Life&rsquo;s Work, Taking Care of People

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Martinez-Lopez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT