    42nd RSG Soldiers top graduates at BLC

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Faheed Adenuga, left, 154th Quartermaster Company; and Sgt. Kaitlyn M. Schatz, 143rd Transportation Company, both with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, were awarded honor graduate and distinguished honor graduate respectively at the Basic Leader Course graduation ceremony at the Fort Dix Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 29, 2023. BLC trains Soldiers in basic leadership skills; noncommissioned officer duties; responsibilities and authority, and how to conduct performance-oriented training. The course produces battle-competent junior NCOs who are qualified team/section/squad leaders, trainers of leader and war fighting skills, evaluators and counselors, conductors/participants in individual and collective training, and performers/teachers of leader skills, knowledge and attitudes. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 8074152
    VIRIN: 230929-Z-AL508-1018
    Resolution: 7788x5194
    Size: 14.27 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd RSG Soldiers top graduates at BLC, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

