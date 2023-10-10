42nd RSG Soldiers top graduates at BLC

U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Faheed Adenuga, left, 154th Quartermaster Company; and Sgt. Kaitlyn M. Schatz, 143rd Transportation Company, both with the 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard, were awarded honor graduate and distinguished honor graduate respectively at the Basic Leader Course graduation ceremony at the Fort Dix Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 29, 2023. BLC trains Soldiers in basic leadership skills; noncommissioned officer duties; responsibilities and authority, and how to conduct performance-oriented training. The course produces battle-competent junior NCOs who are qualified team/section/squad leaders, trainers of leader and war fighting skills, evaluators and counselors, conductors/participants in individual and collective training, and performers/teachers of leader skills, knowledge and attitudes. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

