    Decontamination Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Decontamination Exercise

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 71st Medical Group practice decontaminating Staff Sgt. Cameron Bruce, the communications focal point supervisor, assigned to the 71st Installation Support Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Oct. 11, 2023. This practice was part of a wing exercise to develop medical Airmens capabilities to respond to chemical threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 8073928
    VIRIN: 231012-F-UE447-1076
    Resolution: 7707x5052
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: ENID, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decontamination Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

