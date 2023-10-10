Decontamination Exercise

Airmen from the 71st Medical Group practice decontaminating Staff Sgt. Cameron Bruce, the communications focal point supervisor, assigned to the 71st Installation Support Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Oct. 11, 2023. This practice was part of a wing exercise to develop medical Airmens capabilities to respond to chemical threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

