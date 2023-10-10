Senior Airmen Kelly Miller, the non-commissioned officer-in-charge of pediatrics, assigned to the 71st Healthcare Operations Squadron, prepares equipment for an emergency decontamination exercise at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Oct. 11, 2023. This hazardous chemical exercise was part of a wing exercise to develop medical Airmen's capabilities to respond to chemical threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8073925
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-UE447-1049
|Resolution:
|6176x4117
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decontamination Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
