Decontamination Exercise

Senior Airman Ashaley Mejia, assigned to the 71st Security Forces Squadron throws flour on Staff Sgt. Cameron Bruce, communications focal point supervisor, assigned to the 71st Installation Support Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Oct. 11, 2023. Mejia threw flour on Bruce to simulate a hazardous chemical being spread for a wing exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

