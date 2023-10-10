U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Landon, a 2nd Logistic Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintainer, works on a tire at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 2, 2023. Landon was using the machine to install the rims on the tire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023
Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Vehicle Maintenance maintains and repairs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King