Vehicle Maintenance maintains and repairs

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cesar Castillo, a 2nd Logistic Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintainer, works on a vehicle at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 2, 2023. Vehicle Maintenance ensures vehicles are safe and serviceable to allow airmen to do their missions, support them and ultimately get aircraft off the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

