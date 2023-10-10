Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle Maintenance maintains and repairs [Image 1 of 4]

    Vehicle Maintenance maintains and repairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cesar Castillo, a 2nd Logistic Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintainer, works on a vehicle at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 2, 2023. Vehicle Maintenance ensures vehicles are safe and serviceable to allow airmen to do their missions, support them and ultimately get aircraft off the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 13:40
    Photo ID: 8073728
    VIRIN: 230802-F-PW635-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.59 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Maintenance maintains and repairs [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Barksdale AFB
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Mission Highlight
    2nd Logistic Readiness Squadron

