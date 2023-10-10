Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's newest staff members pose for a group photo during their Medical Center Orientation in Memorial Auditorium at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 16, 2023. Walter Reed's Medical Center Orientation informs new staff members on facility parking, hospital general safety standards, chain of command, and more. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 13:23 Photo ID: 8073719 VIRIN: 231016-N-FH905-1002 Resolution: 5351x3822 Size: 11.07 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Welcomes New Staff Members, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.