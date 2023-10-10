Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Welcomes New Staff Members

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's newest staff members pose for a group photo during their Medical Center Orientation in Memorial Auditorium at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 16, 2023. Walter Reed's Medical Center Orientation informs new staff members on facility parking, hospital general safety standards, chain of command, and more. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

