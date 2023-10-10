Soldiers conduct the Tactical Casualty Combat Care Course

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve participate in the Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 10 September, 2023. TCCC is developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency’s Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield.

