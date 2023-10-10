Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct the Tactical Casualty Combat Care Course [Image 37 of 40]

    Soldiers conduct the Tactical Casualty Combat Care Course

    ARMY SUPPORT ACTIVITY FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve participate in the Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 10 September, 2023. TCCC is developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency’s Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 13:24
    Photo ID: 8073713
    VIRIN: 310823-F-BW403-1705
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: ARMY SUPPORT ACTIVITY FORT DIX, NJ, US
    This work, Soldiers conduct the Tactical Casualty Combat Care Course [Image 40 of 40], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    TCCC
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Army Support Activity Fort Dix

