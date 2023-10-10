Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve participate in the Tactical Casualty Combat Care course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 10 September, 2023. TCCC is developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency’s Joint Trauma System to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|8073713
|VIRIN:
|310823-F-BW403-1705
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|ARMY SUPPORT ACTIVITY FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers conduct the Tactical Casualty Combat Care Course [Image 40 of 40], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
