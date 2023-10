171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing participate in a multi-day readiness exercise Oct. 13, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During the exercise, Airmen across the wing demonstrate the ability to prepare and deploy mission-ready aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US