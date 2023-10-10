Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers complete 30 km Norwegian Foot March

    Sustainment Soldiers complete 30 km Norwegian Foot March

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Jennifer McDonough, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider, awards 1st Lt. Mohamed Jalloh, assigned to the brigade's 414th Signal Company, an Army Commendation Medal for fastest men's time during the Norwegian Foot March on Powidz, Poland, on Oct. 16, 2023. More than 200 active duty and reserve Soldiers participated in the military endurance test, which includes an 18.6-mile-long route, carrying a rucksack of 24 pounds or more. In 1915, the Norwegian army held a test of marching endurance for their soldiers. with a tactical goal to be able to move larger units of troops over a distance swiftly and efficiently manner that enabled them to be prepared for combat even after the march. The 3rd Infantry Division deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers complete 30 km Norwegian Foot March [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

