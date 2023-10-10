Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers complete 30 km Norwegian Foot March [Image 6 of 14]

    Sustainment Soldiers complete 30 km Norwegian Foot March

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider hand out water and fruit to Soldiers completing the Norwegian Foot March at the airfield in Powidz, Poland, on Oct. 12, 2023. More than 200 active duty and reserve Soldiers participated in the military endurance test, which includes an 18.6-mile-long route, carrying a rucksack of 24 pounds or more. In 1915, the Norwegian army held a test of marching endurance for their soldiers. with a tactical goal to be able to move larger units of troops over a distance swiftly and efficiently manner that enabled them to be prepared for combat even after the march. U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mohamed Jalloh, assigned to the brigade's 414th Signal Company, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lakenya Lowe, assigned to the Reserve's 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, received Army Commendation Medals for finishing the race first place in their respective gender group on Oct. 16, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations to enhance interoperability and contingency response capabilities with allies and partners and deter adversaries in the European theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldiers complete 30 km Norwegian Foot March [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    RockoftheMarne
    VictoryCorps

