    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Korean nationals during a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Korean nationals during a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231013-N-AR554-3012 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 13, 2023) Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy guests tour the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Busan, ROK, Oct. 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 10:37
    Photo ID: 8073286
    VIRIN: 231013-N-AR554-3012
    Resolution: 5240x3493
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Korean nationals during a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Busan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Republic of Korea
    Port Visit

