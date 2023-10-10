Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th FW Veterans Day Message 2023

    114th FW Veterans Day Message 2023

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Veterans Day social media graphic honoring those who have served. Veterans Day is recognized annually as a federal holiday, honoring military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    US Flag
    Veterans Day
    Graphics

