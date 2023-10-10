A Veterans Day social media graphic honoring those who have served. Veterans Day is recognized annually as a federal holiday, honoring military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 8073285 VIRIN: 231016-Z-WN050-1002 Resolution: 2585x2167 Size: 966.22 KB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th FW Veterans Day Message 2023, by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.