USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Korean nationals during a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea

231013-N-AR554-2032 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 13, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig, from Durham, Maine, is interviewed by Republic of Korea (ROK) media outlets in the hangar bay during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Busan, ROK, Oct. 13, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

