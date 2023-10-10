Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Lt. Gen. Vesa Virtanen, chief of Defense Command, Finnish Defense Forces, meet with Col. Mika Rytkonen, commander of Finland’s South-Eastern Border Guard District, near Vaalimaa, Finland, Oct. 13, 2023. Hokanson visited Finland to enhance bilateral ties between and the National Guard and Finland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

