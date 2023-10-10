Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation [Image 4 of 7]

    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation

    VEKARANJäRVI, FINLAND

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Lt. Gen. Vesa Virtanen, chief of Defense Command, Finnish Defense Forces, meet with Brig. Gen. Jyri Raitasalo, commander of the Karelia Brigade, Vekaranjarvi, Finland, Oct. 13, 2023. Hokanson visited Finland to enhance bilateral ties between and the National Guard and Finland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 8073137
    VIRIN: 231013-Z-VX744-1164
    Resolution: 6257x4171
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: VEKARANJäRVI, FI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation
    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation
    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation
    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation
    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation
    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation
    Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Finland
    Daniel Hokanson
    Vesa Virtanen
    Karelia Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT