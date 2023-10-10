Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony of Col. William Washington [Image 5 of 7]

    Promotion Ceremony of Col. William Washington

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Newly promoted U.S. Army Col. William Washington, director of Health and Human Services at Public Health Command Europe, makes remarks at his promotion ceremony held on Oct 13, 2023, at the Heaton Auditorium at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Germany
    Training Support Center
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    Public Health Command Europe
    7th ATC-TSAE

