Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Lt. Gen. Vesa Virtanen, chief of Defense Command, Finnish Defense Forces, Helsinki, Finland, Oct. 12, 2023. Hokanson visited Finland to enhance bilateral ties between and the National Guard and Finland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 09:03
|Photo ID:
|8073133
|VIRIN:
|231012-Z-VX744-1036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|HELSINKI, FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hokanson visits Finland to enhance Guard's bilateral ties with Nordic nation [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT