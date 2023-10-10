U.S. Army Col. Paul D. Lang (left) Public Health Command Europe Commander and Col. William Washington (right), director of Health and Human Services at Public Health Command Europe, holding the promotion orders on Oct 13, 2023 at the Heaton Auditorium at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 09:05 Photo ID: 8073130 VIRIN: 231013-A-PB921-1026 Resolution: 3784x3464 Size: 6.12 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promotion Ceremony of Col. William Washington [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.