U.S. Army Col. Paul D. Lang (left) Public Health Command Europe Commander and Col. William Washington (right), director of Health and Human Services at Public Health Command Europe, holding the promotion orders on Oct 13, 2023 at the Heaton Auditorium at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2023 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8073130
|VIRIN:
|231013-A-PB921-1026
|Resolution:
|3784x3464
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony of Col. William Washington [Image 7 of 7], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT