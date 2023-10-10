Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ronald Spence, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief of prevention, places a wristband on a child during Fire Prevention Week 2023 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 13, 2023. Airmen from the 60th CES handed out information to adults and children on how to stay safe in the event of a fire; this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is cooking safety.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

