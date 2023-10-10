Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Sparky the Fire Dog participates in Fire Prevention Week 2023 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 13, 2023. Airmen from the 60th CES handed out information to adults and children on how to stay safe in the event of a fire; this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is cooking safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    This work, Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Sparky
    fire prevention week 2023

