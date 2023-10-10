Travis AFB Fire Prevention Week 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cristian Castro, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, displays Fire Prevention Week 2023 giveaways at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 13, 2023. Airmen from the 60th CES handed out information to adults and children on how to stay safe in the event of a fire; this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is cooking safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US