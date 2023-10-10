USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

231012-N-DG088-1056 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 12, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. John Sinclair, left, from Mendenhall, Mississippi, and Hospitalman Antonio Keys, from Memphis, Tennessee, perform dental work on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 12, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

