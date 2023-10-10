Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Meyer 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    231012-N-DG088-1056 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 12, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. John Sinclair, left, from Mendenhall, Mississippi, and Hospitalman Antonio Keys, from Memphis, Tennessee, perform dental work on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 12, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

