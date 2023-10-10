231012-N-DG088-1004 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 12, 2023) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sheena Hunt, from St. Louis, applies fluoride during a dental appointment on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis’ (CVN 74) floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 12, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 06:56 Photo ID: 8073008 VIRIN: 231012-N-DG088-1004 Resolution: 6741x4499 Size: 6.26 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.