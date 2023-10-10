231011-N-XB532-1002 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 11, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Denzel Rodil inspects a CO2 bottle during a zone inspection onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 11, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Najwa Ziadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 06:56 Photo ID: 8073006 VIRIN: 231011-N-XB532-1002 Resolution: 5344x3731 Size: 1.92 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.