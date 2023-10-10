U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Amber McKibban, spouse of McKibban, wave to a crowd during the 20th ROK U.S. Friendship Festival, near Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2023. The two-day event held every fall to celebrate the partnership of the U.S. and the ROK provides an opportunity for both cultures to learn about each other. The U.S.-ROK alliance has maintained peace and stability in Northeast Asia for over 70 years and led to the unparalleled economic growth and democratization of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.16.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 8072956 VIRIN: 231014-F-YU621-1042 Resolution: 5518x3671 Size: 4.79 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th Annual ROK/US Friendship Festival, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.