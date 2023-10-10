Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Annual ROK/US Friendship Festival

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Amber McKibban, spouse of McKibban, wave to a crowd during the 20th ROK U.S. Friendship Festival, near Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 14, 2023. The two-day event held every fall to celebrate the partnership of the U.S. and the ROK provides an opportunity for both cultures to learn about each other. The U.S.-ROK alliance has maintained peace and stability in Northeast Asia for over 70 years and led to the unparalleled economic growth and democratization of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 8072956
    VIRIN: 231014-F-YU621-1042
    Resolution: 5518x3671
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Annual ROK/US Friendship Festival, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Partnership
    Pyeongtaek
    Friendship Festival
    51st Fighter Wing
    Gatchi kapshida

